Adele breaks silence on huge diamond engagement ring from Rich Paul

Adele has sparked a fan frenzy several times since confirming her relationship with Rich Paul by stepping out with a gold band and a huge diamond rock.

While she has previously been quiet on the subject of marriage, the Someone Like You singer - who is ELLE's September 2022 cover star - opened up about rumours that she is engaged to Rich, gushing about her partner and telling the publication: "I might as well be married!"

WATCH: Adele thanks ex-husband in emotional speech as she wear large diamond on ring finger

When asked if she was engaged, Adele cryptically replied: "Well! Well. Well, I’m not married," and she gave the same answer when the topic of engagement was raised! "I'm not married. I’m not married!" she said, adding: "I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

The 34-year-old later clarified: "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

In November 2021, four months after going public with her relationship, Adele was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger. She then attended the 2022 BRIT Awards wearing a black velvet Armani Privé gown which she accessorised with a pear-shaped rock from Lorraine Schwartz. So we can see why fans could be confused about her marital status!

Adele wore a Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring on her left hand at the Brit Awards

While she has denied that Rich has already popped the question, she hasn't ruled out marriage and expanding her family in the future. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," she gushed about the NBA sports agent.

She said she "absolutely" wants to tie the knot again in the future, following the breakdown of her marriage to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her son Angelo, nine. She continued: "I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas."

Adele and Rich have been dating since summer 2021

However, since Adele has kept details of her 2018 wedding with Simon under wraps, it's possible that she may keep any future relationship news with Rich quiet.

Adele and Rich first stepped out together back in July 2021, when they were spotted at an NBA Finals game in Los Angeles, and they went Instagram official in September.

The singer discussed future marriage plans with Rich Paul. Photographer: Mario Sorrenti for ELLE

Opening up about their relationship to British Vogue, she sweetly said: "He's great. He's so [expletive] funny. He's so smart, you know."

She continued: "I did date before Rich, but they hated it. They'd find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together. Whereas he's not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it's consistent and considerate enough that I don't care who knows."

