Al Roker shares heartfelt message during recovery following health diagnosis The Today star has many fans wishing him well

Al Roker is a much-loved TV star and has been inundated with support since revealing the reason behind his absence on Today.

The NBC favorite has been recovering in hospital following a blood clot that travelled to his lung from his leg.

However, that hasn't stopped the kind-hearted star from thinking of others. At the start of the week, the dad-of-three took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to President Joe Biden on his birthday.

VIDEO: Al Roker's rise to fame - his career before Today

Alongside a photo of them together, he wrote: "A very happy birthday to @potus @joebiden Here’s to many more, sir."

Fans were quick to use the opportunity to wish Al a speedy recovery, with one writing: Hi Al! Hope you are feeling better!" while another wrote: "Miss you Al!" A third simply added a love heart emoji.

On Friday, Al took to Instagram to explain his absence on Today, following many messages from loyal fans who were wanting to know where he was.

Today's Al Roker shared a sweet birthday message to President Joe Biden on his birthday

Alongside a photo of some flowers in his dressing room, Al wrote: "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Al's co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were among the first to send prayers to their colleague, with Savannah responding: "You're the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!"

Al Roker will no doubt be resting with his family this Thanksgiving as he recovers

Hoda added: "Al Roker-- hurry back to us... counting the days xoxoxo," and Jenna Bush Hager said: "Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!"

While he has been recovering in hospital, Al's Today co-stars have been keeping his seat warm on the show for him.

The star is expected to skip this year's Thanksgiving parade which he usually hosts alongside Hoda and Savannah, but will no doubt be watching it with his loved ones.

