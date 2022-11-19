Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie suffers nasty fall inside NYC apartment

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie had fans concerned for her well-being after her latest online video.

The Broadway hopeful took to Instagram to post what was meant to be a fun clip of her playing catch with her dog, Baz, inside her spacious living room in her NYC apartment. However, Gracie added some danger to the equation by wearing a pair of roller skates.

WATCH: Tim McGraw's daughter suffers nasty fall inside NYC apartment

After throwing the ball to the other side of the room, Gracie skated towards her dog but suddenly noticed a charging cable on the floor and attempted to jump over it.

However, Gracie didn't manage to clear the wire, and to make matters worse, Baz excitedly raced back to her after collecting the ball. To avoid a collision with her pooch, Gracie lost her footing and went tumbling to the ground, landing hard on her knees before the video cut out.

Trying to make light of the situation, Gracie captioned the clip: "I even used the stoppers!!!" Fans were quick to express their concerns, with one responding: "I hope that didn't hurt you later."

A second said: "As long as you aren't injured… ouch!" A third added: "Oh honey the stoppers are just dangerous! Lol never use the stoppers, just do a full-on bail or crash."

Gracie had fans worried after falling inside her home

Gracie relocated to New York last year and recently moved into a beautiful new home, which she has been sharing photos of on social media over the past few months. Earlier this week, she hosted an impressive-looking housewarming party, complete with cake, disco lights, and dancing.

Gracie was the hostess with the mostess and even changed outfits halfway through the night, sharing pictures of her in two stylish dresses on her Instagram reel.

Alongside the photos, she wrote: "House is warm." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look fabulous," while another wrote: "Giving off Drew Barrymore vibes."

Gracie lives in New York City

Gracie's younger sister Audrey also replied, simply writing: "Yaas." Tim and Faith are doting parents to Gracie, along with Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20.

The couple raised their daughters in Nashville but became empty nesters last year when their youngest child left home. The family are incredibly close, and Tim recently went to New York City to visit Gracie and Audrey.

While Maggie doesn't live in the Big Apple, she also regularly goes to visit her sisters and even spent some time there earlier in the year to coincide with her birthday celebrations.

