Mariah Carey reacts to David Beckham's impressive high notes in festive video VB caught the candid moment on camera

David Beckham found himself the centre of attention on Thursday after his wife, Victoria, secretly filmed him singing a festive tune.

Over on Instagram, the fashion mogul posted a hilarious clip of her husband singing along to Mariah Carey's global hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham secretly films David's festive singing

Between sips of tea, the football star eventually cottoned on to his wife's cheeky filming. In a bid to impress, the dad-of-four continued with his festive tune before making a bold attempt to tackle Mariah's infamously difficult high notes.

"You were struggling with that high note, weren't you?" chimed the former Spice Girl.

Mariah is the unoffical 'Queen of Christmas'

Alongside the heartwarming clip, Victoria penned: "@davidbeckham giving us his best @mariahCarey."

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "He could've been a Spice Girl! He's got pipes," whilst a second gushed: "Is there anything he can't do."

"I am here for ALL of this," noted a third, and a fourth added: "The ending was magical".

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 1999

Victoria's festive post even caught the attention of Mariah Carey herself! Reacting to David's vocal prowess, the American singer enthused: "My new fave rendition [laughing face emoji] love you guys!"

David's moment in the spotlight comes after the 47-year-old stepped out to enjoy a glitzy Christmas party with his wife, Victoria. The duo were spotted in London on Tuesday making their way to Victoria's Dover Street shop – the flagship home of her eponymous fashion brand.

David and Victoria share four children together

In photographs obtained by MailOnline, the 48-year-old was snapped in an all-black ensemble as she exited the store. VB wore a new skirt from her upcoming seasonal drop, known as the 'Fringed Crochet Knit Mini Skirt' which has since sold out online.

The former singer elevated her look with a pair of towering satin heels, a tassel-detail bag and a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

David, meanwhile, looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of smart black trousers and a laidback black knit top. He finished off his outfit with a pair of nubuck leather slip-ons and a pair of orange-tinted glasses.

