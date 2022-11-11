David Beckham and Victoria The couple are known for their kindness

The generous Beckhams donated to UNICEF in support of children who had come under attack in Ukraine.

Kind-hearted David and Victoria were so moved by the Ukrainian cause they were determined to do their bit to help. The football legend went the extra mile as he lent his Instagram to a Ukrainian doctor to give his followers an insight into what was happening in Ukraine and to call on others to help.

Speaking from the heart, David also had an emotional discussion about Ukraine with UNICEF’s James Elder which he posted on Instagram.

UNICEF spokesperson James told HELLO! of their work together: "You only have to listen to David to know that he genuinely cares; to realise that the suffering of children – from Ukraine to El Salvador – hits him hard.

"But also that David is always looking for solutions, for ways to improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children.

"And that he has the utmost respect for frontline workers, often operating in extremely dangerous places, who are helping children day in, day out. In short: David listens. He is moved. He acts."

The Beckhams' kindness inspired their son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz to take action to help Ukraine. The couple thoughtfully asked their wedding guests to donate to Ukraine relief in lieu of a gift.

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.