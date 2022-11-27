Romeo Beckham showcases new tattoo with special significance in latest photo Victoria and David Beckham's son shared the image on Instagram

Romeo Beckham, 20, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a new snapshot that included a glimpse of what appeared to be a new tattoo.

Victoria and David Beckham's middle son posted an image showing his legs and feet, showing a pair of grey socks with cartoon characters on. "What we thinking bout the socks," he captioned the picture.

On his right thigh was a tattoo covered in protective wrapping, suggesting it was new. It read '2002' – the year Romeo was born.

He's previously revealed tattoos reading 'free spirit' and 'freedom to dream' and is following in the footsteps of his dad and older brother Brooklyn, who both boast armfuls of ink.

Romeo appears in an upbeat mood lately, having seemingly rekindled his relationship with Mia Regan, soon after sharing a snap of himself being kissed by a mysterious lover who was out of shot.

Earlier this month, he uploaded two beautiful pictures of his girlfriend in honour of her 20th birthday. "Happy burfday gorgeous [red heart emoji] :) @mimimoocher," he wrote.

Romeo appears to have a new tattoo

His mother Victoria also paid tribute to the aspiring model, sharing a throwback picture from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding. She said: "Happy birthday @mimimoocher kisses xx."

The night before, the lovebirds also partied at 25 Paul Street, a new Studio-54 inspired late-night venue in Shoreditch.

They were there celebrating the model's friend Parisa's birthday as well as Mia's. In recent weeks, Romeo has liked a number of recent posts from Mia, including a striking polaroid close-up that showed the model posing in a denim waistcoat and black bra.

Romeo and Mia originally dated for three years

The pair had another flirtatious moment last month when Romeo reshared a reel that featured Mia as she posed in a collaboration with the star's mum, Victoria.

The designer shared news of the exciting launch on her personal Instagram account. Alongside a promotional video, she penned: "MIA REGAN X VICTORIA BECKHAM. Exclusive drop at 10AM GMT tomorrow, available only at VictoriaBeckham and at 36 Dover Street."

