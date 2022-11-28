Victoria Beckham's festive ensemble has to be her most surprising look to date The fashion designer looked flawless

Victoria Beckham thrilled fans on Monday when she debuted a surprisingly striking outfit – and it has left us feeling particularly festive.

Over on Instagram, the fashion mogul, 48, posted a string of glamorous snaps featuring a trio of metallic leather handbags in silver, bubblegum pink and lime green.

Embracing Christmas, the mum-of-four slipped into a figure-hugging green knit and skintight trousers which she teamed with a pair of matching green platform heels. Head-to-toe green is a seriously bold and divisive choice - but VB made it look fabulous!

As for hair and makeup, the former Spice Girl opted for a timeless look comprising nude lipstick, lashings of mascara and gently tousled waves.

Victoria oozed festive glamour

"My new MUST-HAVE bag for the holiday season! The fun size Mini Chain Pouch is super practical and tactile, and I love styling the candy-coloured shades," Victoria penned in the caption.

She continued: "Who doesn’t love a touch of metallic at this time of year!! Perfect for the holiday season. Pick and mix your favourite Mini Chain Pouch at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street."

The mum-of-four looked sensational in green

Victoria's legion of fans raced to weigh in on her post, with one writing: "It's absolutely perfect!!! The pink one is such an outfit lifter!" whilst a second remarked: "Stop it with this jumpsuit. AMAZING!"

"The green screams HOLIDAYS and I love it," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "You look gorgeous in green."

Victoria's sensational update comes after the fashion designer sparked a seriously sweet fan reaction on social media. To celebrate Thanksgiving, the star shared a candid photo of herself sporting a surprisingly laidback look.

Victoria looked unrecognisable in her throwback snap

In lieu of sequins and satin, the brunette beauty could be seen wearing a cosy oversized white jumper emblazoned with the flag of the United States. Opting for a cohesive look, Victoria finished off her outfit with a matching baseball cap.

Alongside the photo, Victoria gushed: "Happy Thanksgiving to all my US friends and family celebrating today! xx VB".

