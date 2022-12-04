Cat Deeley shares heartfelt update alongside very rarely seen husband Patrick and their two sons The star took to social media…

Cat Deeley likes to keep her family out of the spotlight, but on Saturday shared the sweetest video alongside her husband and Patrick and their two sons, Milo, six and James, three.

TRENDING NOW: Prince William and Princess Kate reunite with children following royal tour

Taking to her Instagram account, the So You Think You Can Dance presenter, 46, shared a selection of clips of the family enjoying the most idyllic winter day out. In the video, the two boys are first seen being pulled by their dad on two plastic sledges.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley shared wintry update alongside rarely seen husband Patrick

Cat can then be seen dancing around in the snow, wrapped up in a cosy black coat and warm matching hat before, the little brother duo were captured enjoying what appeared to be hot chocolates.

MORE FAMILY MOMENTS: 10 rare photos of Cat Deeley's adorable sons with husband Patrick Kielty

REVEALED: Cat Deeley shares intimate glimpse into family time with her sons

Another stand-out moment in the clip saw Patrick standing in a kitchen wearing a plastic apron and gloves and holding a highlighter brush, to which Cat captioned: "Fernando is opening his own salon, Michael Ball @bbcradio2."

The family looked like they had so much fun

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet update. One wrote: "Paddy is a grand lad! What a lovely family you have," alongside a green love heart.

A second added: "I'm so happy to see you well! I love you so much! hope you have a lovely Merry Christmas @catdeeley." A third said: "Love Paddy! What a lovely human xx."

In October, the star turned 46, and whilst she didn't mark the big day on social media, ahead of the milestone she shared another update alongside her family - although it looked rather different to the recent wintry scenes.

Cat is so content with life in LA

Posing in denim shorts on the beach, the mother-of-two shared a video of her boys surfing in the sea in Malibu and captured a sweet moment of Patrick and the youngsters from a distance in their wetsuits.

Alongside the sweet clip were the words: "Watching my boys surfing in Malibu has got to be the best view in the world."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.