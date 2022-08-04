Cat Deeley resembles a rose in breathtaking mini-dress The So You Think You Can Dance star looked gorgeous!

How good did Cat Deeley look on So You Think You Can Dance? We gasped when the star came out on the latest episode in a striking dress.

The presenter fully resembled an English rose with a beautifully ruched dress, that for a bit of flair didn't feature a back. Cat shared several photos of her posing in the show-stealing outfit, including one where the judges appeared to be applauding her. The photo also showed off her incredibly toned legs as she posed in the item.

WATCH: Cat Deeley films inside stunning London home

In her caption, she posted: "Channeling my inner #PrettyInPink for Semi-Finals week on @DanceOnFox Tune in tonight at 9/8c on @FoxTV!"

She went on to tag all of her stylists for the incredible look, before later sharing a behind-the-scenes look into how she got so glammed up.

Fans were stunned by the flawless look, as one posted: "So very glam," while a second shared: "Those bloody pins," and a third simply added: "Perfection."

Many others were rendered speechless by the look as they posted plenty of flame and heart emojis.

Cat looked stunning in the outfit

Earlier in the week, the star grabbed attention as she shared a series of pictures as she posed for a sultry set of poolside photos in Los Angeles.

One of the snaps showed 45-year-old Cat show off her flawless physique in a chic white bikini, which was worn under a colourful cover-up from Farm Rio.

She also slipped into a rainbow-inspired mini dress, from the same brand and worth £140. The flavourful number featured a sweetheart neckline in a bodice that hugs you, adjustable straps, and practical pockets.

"Up to no good in #PalmSprings," Cat wrote in the caption. "Dresses by @FarmRio, Courtesy of @TheAList.US." Fans were quick to react, with many adding flame and heart emojis.

