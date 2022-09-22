Cat Deeley reveals son Milo's exciting new hobby in rare update The star took to social media

Cat Deeley shared an incredible update alongside her son Milo, six, on Wednesday as he has taken up a brand new hobby.

MORE: Cat Deeley looks amazing in show-stopping leather dress - and it's so risqué

Taking to her Instagram feed, the presenter, 45, shared a video of her son using his brand new 'playmate' which is an electric tennis ball dispenser. Milo certainly appeared to be making the most of the contraption and was seen in the clip lapping up the sunshine whilst he played on a lavish tennis court.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare video of sons Milo and James on the farm

Talking to the camera, Cat said: "Should I be worried Milos got a [gestures to a 'playmate']," and proceeds to show her little one getting stuck into his exciting new gadget. Cat was even caught about to have a go herself in the clip as she ran toward her son and gave him a high five.

READ: Cat Deeley breaks silence after Matthew Morrison's shock exit from So You Think You Can Dance

SEE: 10 rare photos of Cat Deeley's adorable sons with husband Patrick Kielty

Captioning the clip, Cat penned: "Our new family obsession. Talent? Questionable. Enthusiasm? Undeniable. Anyone for tennis?"

Friends and fans of the star flooded the comments. One wrote: "So sweet!" alongside a red love heart. Another wrote: "Enjoy," alongside a collection of sweet emojis. A third added: "So cute."

The exciting update came just days after the doting mother shared another clip of Milo, but this time beside her youngest son James, four, ahead of their return to school.

Cat shared the update on Instagram

In the wholesome clip, the So You Think You Can Dance star cuddled up with her boys as they watched a bright orange sky by the sea, whilst snuggled up in warm fleeces. In the background were the flickering lights of the road.

Alongside the clip read the words: "There’s nothing quite like an end-of-summer sunset with the boys. Let the new adventures begin…"

Cat shares he two lovely boys with her husband Patrick Kielty, whom she married in 2012. The pair met in 2002 when they were both filming Fame Academy.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.