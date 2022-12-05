Tyra Banks marks special milestone with dazzling transformation photo

Tyra Banks looked sensational on Sunday when she marked her 49th birthday with the most incredible photos, including a sultry snap that saw the star dressed head to toe in lace lingerie.

The former supermodel shared the update on her Instagram account. The first snap saw the star strutting down a catwalk and flicking her then cascading blonde locks off of her shoulder, whilst dressed in a white lace underwear set, finished with a matching white fur wrap.

Captioning the post, the star penned: "Wow. It’s my birthday. And I’m thinking about my journey. From Supermodel to Super Businesswoman. Yep. Entrepreneur. Yay @smizecream! Feels so good to pivot. To transition. To keep DREAMING. What were YOU yesterday and what do you wanna be TODAY? Remind yourself of your DREAM by sharing it with me below. And Happy DREAM day to YOU!"

The second image in the post saw the star smartly dressed in a vibrant yellow suit jacket as she posed for a close-up selfie, showing her incredible transition from "Supermodel to Super Businesswoman."

The dazzling post prompted countless comments from friends and fans of the star who couldn't wait to reply to the update.

One fan penned: "So proud of you sissy! Love you and happy birthday MOGUL," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Tyra was a vision

A second added: "Happy Birthday Tyra!!! Forever our fave supermodel & an exemplary businesswoman," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Despite how glamorous the America's Next Top Model creator looked, as she saw in her 49th year, with a face of flawless makeup and perfect hair, she is always sharing candid bear-faced photos with her followers - and of course, she looks just as stunning!

The most recent was a selection of selfies she shared last week. In the photos, Tyra is posing with a flawless au-naturel face and curly tresses as well as a pair of thick-framed glasses and a chunky black headband.

The star is such a natural beauty

Captioning the photos, the star added: "Saturday relaxing realness," alongside a yellow love heart emoji.

"We love a real Queen," one devoted follower replied, alongside a heart eyes emoji. A second added: "One of the most beautiful pics I have ever seen of you."

