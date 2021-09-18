DWTS' Tyra Banks showcases very leggy new look ahead of show's return She's promising a wild season

Tyra Banks has pulled out all the stops for season 30 of Dancing With the Stars - and she looks phenomenal.

The host of the show teased the start of the new season with a very glamorous photo of herself wearing a figure-flattering dress which put her long legs on display.

Tyra shared the image in which she was sporting a glitterball gown on Instagram. In the promotional snapshot, her long hair appeared to have a reddish hue and Tyra looked ready for business.

WATCH: Tyra Banks shares rare video with her mother

The caption read: "Don’t dance too much this weekend. Save it for me, baby. This Monday at 8/7pm central. See you there." She followed it up with a series of hashtags including: "#DWTS, #DWTS30, #MyOutfitsAreGonnaBeWild, #TheyAintReady, #ButYOUare."

Tyra is clearly excited about the new season and can't wait to get back to hosting duties.

She's been busy focusing on her SMiZE ice cream brand which is proving to be a sure-fire hit.

Although Tyra retired from modeling several years ago, she recently paid homage to her career with a lengthy and inspiring Instagram post.

Tyra can't wait to get back to hosting duties

Alongside a photo of her strutting her stuff in lingerie for a Victoria's Secret show, she wrote: "First is hard. First is lonely. But first is necessary."

She continued: "First is crucial so that a door can be opened for others to fit through. Within a 10 year span starting in 1995, I was the first Black @VictoriasSecret contract model ever. The first Black Victoria’s Secret Cover model. The first Black VS model to do so many other groundbreaking things with the brand - as well as other brands.

Tyra has been busy launching her ice cream brand SMiZE

But after a first, must come a flow of more. A flow of different. A flow of unique. A flow so strong, a flow of so many that we LOSE COUNT. I retired from the runway 16 years ago - and I’m proud that in my lifetime, I’m witnessing a beauty revolution.

"To the new collective of badass ROLE models, I may have cracked that door open, but y’all are charging through. Keep on keepin’ on until we all LOSE COUNT of how many are breaking through behind you. #LetsLoseCount."

