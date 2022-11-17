Brooklyn Beckham addresses rumoured family rift following career announcement

Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about his latest docuseries which will see the budding chef put his culinary skills to the test.

The 23-year-old told Bustle: "I'm not a professional chef - at all."

"I've never said that. I never would say that. Obviously, my dad [retired soccer star David Beckham] knew what he was doing at a very young age. I've only been cooking for not even three years."

Following on from the success of his Facebook Messenger series, Cookin' With Brooklyn, the star is set to enter a handful of established restaurants where he'll be cooking up a storm under immense pressure.

Brooklyn is an amateur chef

Elsewhere in the interview, Brooklyn lifted the lid on the reported feud between his fashion designer mother, Victoria Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz. Rumours started swirling earlier this year after Nicola didn't walk down the aisle in a wedding gown designed by Victoria's eponymous brand.

The blonde model addressed the reports of a rift in an interview with The Sunday Times on 30 October, insisting, "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!' I don't know why they say feud? I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labeling it feud?"

Nicola has squashed feud rumours

she added: "No family is perfect! I don't pay attention to all of it … If I did, I would go crazy."

And in his interview with Bustle, Brooklyn appeared to echo Nicola's sentiments, explaining how everyone "gets along fine".

Referencing the feud, he added: "People love to write stuff, always love to write rubbish… And they write it because it goes everywhere and everyone talks about it."

The loved-up couple tied the knot in April 2022

Brooklyn later touched on the pressures of growing up in the limelight. "I have a lot of anxiety. And to try and live up to what my dad did, it was just like, it got to the point where I was just, like, I really just want to make my own name for myself and work my arse off," he revealed.

