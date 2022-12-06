Gal Gadot marks Wonder Woman milestone as she looks to upcoming movie The DC star has become a phenomenon

Gal Gadot became a worldwide phenomenon back in 2017 when she first starred in DC's live action revival of Wonder Woman as the iconic comic book superhero.

The actress has since taken up the mantle in three other films, and given that another sequel is already in production, she's taking the opportunity to look back.

She posted a photograph of herself sporting her iconic costume, the armored dress, gauntlets, sword, and shield, in a still from the Wonder Woman movie.

Gal reminisced about the time when she was first announced to be starring in the role, concluding with her first scene-stealing appearance in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," she captioned her post.

"I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world.

Gal looked back on her beginning as Wonder Woman

She continued: "I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

Fans immediately proceeded to inundate her comments section with heart emojis galore as one wrote: "Thank you for [doing] honor to Diana. We can't wait to see the next chapter."

Another said: "There can never be another Wonder Woman," while a third excitedly exclaimed: "HER NEXT CHAPTER? "

Gal opened up in an interview with Elle about her role in the film and what it meant to the legions of fans, that it was "overdue."

The DC movie made her a household name

"I was extremely grateful. That was my big break," she further commented, also elaborating on how she was able to use her newfound influence to command a fairer salary for the sequel.

"If you look at it like a card game, my hand got better. I was willing to drop the ball and not do it if I wasn't paid fairly," she added.

