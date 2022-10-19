Gal Gadot sparks reaction with 'hot' new video inside her home - but it's not what you think! The actress and model has a stunning house in Malibu

Gal Gadot is incredibly glamorous and has managed to even make trialling new recipes look stylish.

The actress and model took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself sampling some spicy food from inside her kitchen in Malibu.

"So HOT" she captioned the footage. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Queen!" while another wrote: "Looks so good!" A third simply added a series of fire emojis.

VIDEO: Watch Gal Gadot wow in throwback modelling footage

In the clip, Gal looked stylish with her brunette hair sleeked back, while wearing minimal makeup, enhancing her natural beauty.

Gal is relatively private but occasionally shares snippets of her life on social media with fans, from glamorous photos of her posing in the pool to family snapshots.

The Red Notice star has been spending more time with family of late while also balancing shooting major projects.

Gal Gadot looked fabulous as she shared a fun new 'hot' video from inside her home

She recently shared a glimpse into one of their vacations to Portugal, featuring a peek at her husband Jaron Varsano and her daughters.

Gal has talked in the past about how her career often takes a backseat when she prioritizes taking care of her family with her husband and ten-year-old Alma, Maya, eight, and one-year-old Daniella.

Gal Gadot lives with her family in Malibu

"Once you're a mother and you have kids, you need to plan and figure out your life," she said in an interview with InStyle Magazine earlier this year.

"They're the only thing I make sure to keep as private as possible. I want them to be naive and safe and protected. I share a lot — I believe that if I went through experiences that people can relate to or learn from, great. But as far as my family goes, I'm very protective."

