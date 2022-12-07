Coleen Nolan supported by fans as she makes candid admission about Christmas time 'alone' She opened up…

Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan shared a sweet photo as she posted a heartfelt message about being alone in London on Instagram.

The star shared a snap that showed her smiling at an ice skating rink, with people skating behind her and a huge lit tree in the background alongside strings of fairy lights.

It was a magical festive scene, and Coleen was quick to appreciate it. The mum-of-three captioned the image: "The only time I don’t mind being alone down South is the weeks before Xmas… loads of Xmas shopping done… and it was snowing [red heart emoji]."

Her fans soon shared their reaction to the post, with their replies including: "GORGEOUS XXX," "Lovely photo... So Xmassy," and: "Lovely pic. Look so happy. Loved seeing you on Loose Women as always".

Another cheekily responded: "Sounds perfect! I hope you adopt the 1:1 rule of present buying though. One for them… one for you! I’ve had some lovely bits this year already…"

Coleen shared a lovely festive scene on Instagram

Coleen has been having a busy time recently, including a major legal victory and the launch of a new podcast, and on Friday she celebrated an important occasion.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the most stunning wedding photo to mark her son Shane Jr's 34th birthday.

The star was a very proud mum when her son – whom she shares with her ex-husband Shane Richie – exchanged vows with Maddie Wahdan in July 2022.

Coleen lives in Cheshire with her youngest son Jake

In honour of Shane's birthday, Coleen posted a series of throwback photos, including one of his romantic nuptials and another of the doting mother with her little boy on her lap.

Across the images, she shared a heartfelt message that read: "To @iamshanenolan, my beautiful boy…my first born. For 34 years you have brought me so much joy, so much laughter even when times were hard. You deserve the best birthday… I love you ALWAYS."

