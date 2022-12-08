Prince Harry reveals secret list of qualities in a girlfriend before he met Meghan Markle The Duke had his heart set on falling in love

Meghan Markle lovingly teased her husband Prince Harry over his "extensive list" of qualities he wanted in a girlfriend. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have put their love story on show like never before in the explosive Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Reflecting on the early days of their romance, the Duchess sweetly poked fun at her husband for having a list of what he was looking for in his relationships.

Meghan said: "He had a list apparently of what he was looking for. An extensive list."

Harry added: "I'm not showing you the list."

The lovebirds playfully giggled as they sat together, filming the documentary. Wearing his heart on his sleeve, Prince Harry opened up about how he was struck with love for Meghan in the early days.

"That was when it just hit me," he said. "This girl, this woman is amazing. She’s everything I’ve been looking for. She’s so comfortable and relaxed in my company."

Elsewhere in the docuseries, Prince Harry drew comparisons between his late mother Princess Diana and his wife.

The first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series caused quite a stir when it dropped on 1 December, with the Duke stating: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Featuring previously unseen images and footage from their private life, the eye-opening programme shares the story of their high-profile love story and what challenges led them to make the decision to step back as senior royals.

A second trailer also saw Harry accuse the palace of "planting stories" and Meghan claimed that the royal family didn't protect her. The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100million.

The first three episodes of the docuseries aired on 8 December, with the final three due to drop on 15 December – the same day that the Princess of Wales will host her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Kate will be joined at the festive event by husband, Prince William, as well as the King and Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family.

Prince Harry's long-awaited and "intimate" memoir Spare will also hit the shelves on 10 January 2023, and will provide a first-hand account of his experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

