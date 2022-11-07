George Stephanopoulos joined by two new very happy GMA co-hosts at start of the week The GMA family are so supportive of each other!

George Stephanopoulos is one of the longest-serving TV anchors on Good Morning America, and has been hosting alongside Robin Roberts for 13 years, and Michael Strahan since 2016.

MORE: GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton stuns in exclusive new wedding photos from star-studded day

The trio are the main anchors on the news desk each morning, but at the start of the week, George was joined by two new co-hosts!

The former White House correspondent led the show on Monday alongside GMA3 stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who kept Robin and Michael's seats warm.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos surprises Michael Strahan live on GMA

Both Robin and Michael have several work commitments outside of GMA right now, but Amy and T.J. were just as much of a hit with viewers - especially as they both had something to celebrate.

MORE: GMA's change to the show involving Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts

MORE: GMA hosts come together for surprise wedding live on air

At the start of the show, George congratulated the pair on their NYC Marathon run on Sunday, which saw them both reach the finish line.

Amy had got T.J. into the race in the first place, and told George that she was "very proud" of her friend and co-star.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ket Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts' seats warm on Monday's GMA

"I was very proud of him and he had a big smile on his face throughout," she shared. "I didn't quite as much, but I believe you enjoyed every mile," she said to T.J.

MORE: Michael Strahan announces exciting career news live on GMA

MORE: Michael Strahan opens up about working with George Stephanopoulos on GMA

T.J. added that he felt like a "superhero" while running and that by mile ten, he was wanting to do it again next year.

"There are nine million people in the city. I've never felt a city this big feel like such a small community. Everybody is out for that one goal and that's to support a stranger."

George Stephanopoulos has been hosting GMA for over a decade

George then surprised Amy and T.J. with a pair of slippers. It was a busy weekend for the GMA stars, in particular Amy and T.J., who not only ran the marathon, but attended Dr. Jennifer Ashton's wedding the day before.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions shock co-stars live on GMA

MORE: Michael Strahan shares update from home life - and Ginger Zee has best reaction!

Dr. Jennifer tied the knot in front of 200 guests - also including co-stars Lara Spencer and George - in a star-studded ceremony in Manhattan. Jennifer and her new husband Tom Werner had the happiest of days, and shared some exclusive photos from their happy day with HELLO!

George and Robin have been hosting GMA together for 13 years

One emotional photo captured from their day shows Ben Sheerwood, former President of Disney-ABC Television Group and ABC News, giving a speech in front of guests and the happy couple.

MORE: Inside Michael Strahan’s public fall out with former co-star Kelly Ripa

Ben was the matchmaker for Jennifer and Tom and was responsible for their very first date during the pandemic.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.