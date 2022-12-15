Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman reunite in Australia as his 2022 tour comes to an end The singer has been touring all year

The holidays are a special time all around, but this year, they are extra special for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

MORE: Amy Robach's estranged husband's current relationship status on social media revealed

Though the longtime couple's home base with their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, is Australia, they've been pulled in many directions throughout the year.

The musician has been on tour around the globe for almost the entire year, while his wife has released and promoted her movie The Northman and a series titled Roar, while also having several other projects in production.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share romantic moment on stage

Loading the player...

MORE: Today Show anchor Craig Melvin assures worried fans after emergency occurs near studio

However, luckily for the two, whatever frantic scheduling they had throughout the year has come to an end, as Keith is officially finalizing his tour for the year.

The father-of-two only has two shows left, and they are both back home in Australia, having performed on 14 December at Adelaide's Entertainment Centre, and the two remaining shows being on the 16 and 17 of December at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Following the shows, he will have a proper and well-deserved break to enjoy the holidays with Nicole and their girls, just in time for all of the Christmas festivities and vacations.

The two still had time for some getaways, including to Paris

The couple will have plenty of time to cozy up in their home and catch up on lost time after quite the busy year, as Keith isn't needed back on the stage until February, kicking off yet another leg of his tour in Oklahoma, and he has shows running throughout the year until October, including his Las Vegas residency.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate baby news ahead of Christmas carol concert - find out whose

MORE: David Muir sends heartfelt message to co-star following difficult time

Nicole and Keith have definitely been in the holiday spirit, particularly the spirit of giving, having both recently left fans in awe with their latest donations to charity.

Nicole even tagged along for some parts of the tour

The actress made waves earlier this month when she surprised fans, and Hugh Jackman, at the end of his Broadway musical, The Music Man, by bidding $100,000 for Hugh's character's hat, proceeds which went towards Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Her husband followed suit right before leaving for Australia, donating $200,000 to several different charities in Nashville, Tennessee.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.