Keith Urban shares new update on tour as he prepares to spend time away from home The country singer lives with wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters Sunday and Faith

Keith Urban is one of the most popular country stars in the United States and has had an incredibly busy year on the road.

The doting family man has been spending time away from his family home while traveling around the country on his Speed of Now tour.

What's more, Keith took to Instagram this week to reveal some more dates on his tour - the very last few of the North America leg.

VIDEO: Keith Urban makes relationship revelation about Nicole Kidman

From 3-5 November, the singer will be traveling to Madison, Wisconsin, Peoria, Illinois, and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Keith has been on the road for the best part of the year, but enjoyed several some quality time with his family recently as he took a proper break between concerts for his birthday.

Nicole took to Instagram to share a very heartfelt birthday tribute to her husband on his special day, sharing a photo of the two which appears to be from their recent getaway to Paris, when Nicole walked the Balenciaga Haute Couture runway show.

Keith Urban will be spending time away from home as he completes the final leg of his North America tour dates

The adorable picture saw them standing in an incredibly ornate ballroom with moody golden lighting courtesy of giant crystal chandeliers, but while the room sure is incredible, of course Nicole and Keith themselves steal the show.

Nicole was dressed in a dazzling black sequin off-the-shoulder mini dress with sheer tights, as she embraced Keith. She captioned the sweet snapshot with: "Happy Birthday my love," adding a string of red heart emojis and a heartfelt, "4ever."

Keith is married to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman

After the America leg of Keith's tour, he will be returning to Australia, where the family spend a lot of time at their gorgeous farm house in New South Wales, which they based themselves at for the majority of the pandemic.

Nicole and Keith have several properties around the world, and split their time between them depending on where they are based for work.

The couple are doting parents to daughters Sunday and Faith, who are largely kept out of the spotlight.

