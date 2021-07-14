Elizabeth Hurley is a summer dream in new swimsuit video Elizabeth's day at the beach

Elizabeth Hurley doesn't post on Instagram incredibly often. But when she does, she knows exactly how to take over and cause a storm.

The actress posted a short boomerang clip to her feed that had fans taken in by her beauty, and who could blame them?

She stood next to a beach house as she tossed her hair about in the short clip, wearing nothing but a dark blue velvet one piece swimsuit that hugged her curves, next to the glistening water.

"Best time to buy swim if you're seeking the sun is NOW- 30% off our slinky Navy Edit," she captioned the clip, with the swimsuit being part of the collection from Elizabeth Hurley Beach, her own line of beach and swimwear.

Her swimsuit video instantly attracted lots of attention

Her followers in the comments section marvelled at her beauty, leaving several comments along the lines of, "As lovely as ever Elizabeth," and "One of the most beautiful ladies in existence," with many others leaving a variety of emojis.

The British actress and model is no stranger to captivating fans with stunning snaps and videos.

She recently posted a revealing picture where she wore nothing but underwear and a long robe like sheer shirt, open at the front and showing off most of her body.

Elizabeth's photos have frequently erred on the side of risqué

"Having my own staycation… in my own home," she captioned it, receiving the fanfare she always does, with comments like, "So beautiful," and "Always classy and timelessly sexy."

Her posting has been less frequent, however, since legal troubles began for her and her only child, Damian, regarding battles over his father's will.

