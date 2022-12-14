Strictly's Ola and James Jordan wow fans with photos from special date night

Strictly couple James and Ola Jordan stepped out to enjoy an ultra-rare date night on Tuesday evening.

Their romantic night out marks the first time the loved-up couple have spent an evening away together since welcoming their daughter, Ella.

Dressed up to the nines Ola donned a caramel-hued bodysuit which she teamed with a pair of loose, grey jogging bottoms. She completed her evening outfit with a pair of heeled trainers, and stylish French braids.

James, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a smart white zip-up hoodie, dark jeans and a pair of bright white trainers.

The duo enjoyed a rare date night

Alongside a selection of photos on Instagram, Ola penned: "Mummy and Daddy working in London and honestly our first night away from Ella since she's been born - I don't know who's more upset. Anyway - Mum and Dad are OUT OUT."

Echoing his wife's sentiments, James gushed: "I love my daughter more than anything in the world - but I've missed spending quality time with her mummy."

Ola looked flawless in her stylish ensemble

Fans flooded the comments section with an array of supportive messages. "Enjoy yourselves, Ella will be fine, it's important to have mummy & daddy time away," noted one follower, whilst a second remarked: "You both look fab!"

Heaping praise on the duo, a third fan said: "Well deserved. Wow, that's a long time. What devoted parents you are," and a fourth added: "The wee one will be totally spoiled while you are Out Out! Enjoy every moment."

The couple welcomed Ella in 2020

James and Ola's romantic evening comes after the former Strictly stars opened up about their temporary house move. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, James said: "It is what it is. We've done it for her [Ella]. Yeah, we’ve moved out of an amazing home, but it didn't suit us with Ella and we feel we can hopefully give her a better life somewhere else.

"The new house is nice – obviously nowhere near as big as our last house, but our last house was four floors. The new house has five bedrooms but over two floors, so more mainstream."

