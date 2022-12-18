Nicole Kidman reunites with lookalike daughters and husband Keith Urban following time apart The Hollywood star is married to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman was feeling on top of the world over the weekend as she reunited with her family ahead of the holidays.

The Hollywood star has been spending time in Hong Kong, filming upcoming Amazon series, Expats, but returned to Sydney on Sunday - much to her family's delight.

Nicole was greeted by husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday and Faith, who were all smiles as they helped the star carry her case.

The Big Little Lies actress looked stylish dressed in a pair of oversized sunglasses, black cap and a statement jacket, while her daughters nearly towered over her.

Sunday wore a grey sweatshirt and matching joggers, while Faith was dressed in a yellow mini skirt and white sweater.

The reunion followed shortly after Nicole marked the end of her time in Hong Kong on social media, in a reflective Instagram post.

Nicole Kidman was delighted to reunite with her family Credit: Media-Mode/Splash

And after all their hard work, the cast and crew of the show wrapped it all up on Friday. Nicole shared a photo of herself jumping in the air with her co-stars, alongside a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "That’s a wrap on #Expats! So lucky to work with such a darling and inspired director @ThumbeLulu and alongside a brilliant cast & crew, including my on-screen husband @Brian_Tee. Thank you everyone! Excited for you to see what we have created."

The Hollywood star returned home to Sydney for the holidays Credit: Media-Mode/Splash

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I can't wait to see this," while another wrote: "Can't wait to watch." A third added: "This can't come soon enough!"

Expats is based on the novel, The Expatriates, by Jancie Y.K. Lee, and follows the lives of Hong Kong's wealthy expat community.

Nicole and Keith walked along with their daughters Sunday and Faith Credit: Media-Mode/Splash

The series was produced in Hong Kong and also stars Chicago Med's Brian Tee, and actresses Ji-young Yoo and Sarayu Blue. It's set to be an extra special time for Nicole and Keith, as the country singer has also been away from home a lot this year touring on his Speed of Now tour.

The father-of-two concluded his final show on Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Nicole was all smiles as she got ready to drive home Credit: Media-Mode/Splash

While their daughters tend to keep out of the spotlight, both girls are showing signs that they will be following in their mom's footsteps in the future, having appeared as extras in a number of Nicole's shows over the past few years, including Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

