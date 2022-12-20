Michael Strahan honors late father in moving video tribute

This holiday season, Michael Strahan is honoring and remembering who he admired and misses the most, his father, Gene Strahan.

MORE: Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in reveals difficult health diagnosis live on air

The Good Morning America host's dad passed away aged 83 just two years ago on 31 August, 2020, and his son never fails to honor his memory. He was an Army Major and boxer.

He did so just on Tuesday afternoon, in a sweet tribute to him detailing how he became who he is thanks to his father.

WATCH: GMA's Michael Strahan confronts his old boss who 'fined' him

Loading the player...

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer brings fans to tears with an emotional update on Al Roker

Conducting an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram stories, Michael was asked who throughout his life inspired him the most, and he did not hesitate to reveal that it was without a doubt his father.

He gave the heartfelt response a permanent slot on his Instagram page by sharing the video to his feed as well, in which she said: "My biggest inspiration – probably [a] cliché answer – would be my dad."

He added: "My dad, Gene Willie Strahan Senior," explaining: "Always inspiring, always working hard, always taking care of his family, and you know what, spending a lot of time with his son, which I appreciate. Dad was my inspiration."

Michael gave a sweet nod to his dad's impact on him

"My biggest Inspiration is and always will be my dad, Gene Willie Strahan SR!" he wrote in the caption, turning the question back to his fans.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton reveals she's taking a break from GMA3 amid show shakeup

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence following final episodes of Harry & Meghan

His followers were quick to appreciate his candid response and relate to it, taking to the comments section under the post to write: "Not cliché — my dad too. Miss him every day!" and: "Dads are the best! Wishing you Happy Holidays," as well as: "Definitely not cliché. My Dad was mine too!" plus another fan added: "He will always be your inspiration Michael."

Both of his parents were by his side when he received his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring in 2014

Gene passed away in his home state of Texas, where Michael was born, and his obituary at the time read: "Gene was grateful for the upbringing that he received at the hands of parents who had a 2nd & 5th grade education, however, taught him valuable life lessons and instilled in him a love for God, his family and people."

He was married to Michael's mother, Louise Strahan, for a whopping sixty-three years. They married in 1957 and had six children together.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.