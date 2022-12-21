Rose Ayling-Ellis reaches out to fans for help ahead of Christmas The actress has said 'there has never been a more important time to do this'

Rose Ayling-Ellis has used her influence to encourage her thousands of followers to support local businesses, artists and charities ahead of Christmas.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who is currently busy with her play As You Like It, shared a message on her Stories revealing how she tries to support local businesses when it comes to gifts.

"Not long till Christmas now. I try to support local businesses, artists and charity when it comes to gifts.

"Never been a more important time to do this. Here are some of the brands I would like to share with you," she wrote, before highlighting a few businesses, such as The Big Issue, Dead Identity and graphic design company This Thing They Call Recovery.

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner went on to share a suggestion box on her Stories, encouraging her followers to share their favourite small businesses so she could also give them a mention.

Rose's incredibly kind gesture comes as she prepares to celebrate her first Christmas following her split from her boyfriend of seven years, Sam Arnold.

The couple went their separate ways this summer, and Rose only addressed the news earlier this month whilst speaking to The Telegraph.

"I felt, from the start, like I had known him for a very, very long time… if that’s part of what 'love at first sight' can mean?" she said.

Probed further, the star shut down any attempt to discuss her private life because "If I do that, then I can't switch off when I go home".

"I'd rather talk about my career, because I am really proud of it," she added. "I'm proud of the hard work and I’m so glad I am deaf, because it gives me a purpose. I want to build the ladder and climb up it and leave it behind me for others to follow."