Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis addresses split from ex-boyfriend Sam Arnold for the first time The former couple were together for seven years before their split in September

Rose Ayling-Ellis has been enjoying a meteoric rise in her career over the past 12 months, however, the reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion prefers to keep her private life away from the spotlight.

The actress, 28, won a huge legion of fans after she danced her way to victory alongside Giovanni Pernice, becoming the first deaf contestant to appear on - and win – Strictly last year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice has paid the sweetest tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis

Despite the win, Rose suffered heartache when split up with her boyfriend of seven years, Sam Arnold. It was reported in September that they parted ways due to Rose's busy schedule.

Speaking about their split for the first time this week, Rose told The Telegraph: "I felt, from the start, like I had known him for a very, very long time… if that’s part of what 'love at first sight' can mean?"

ROSE GETS CANDID: Strictly star reflects on special bond with Giovanni Pernice

MORE ON ROSE AND GIOVANNI: The sweetest things they have said about each other

Probed further, the star – who is now appearing West End show As You Like It - shut down any attempt to discuss her private life because "if I do that then I can't switch off when I go home".

Rose and Sam parted ways earlier this year

"I'd rather talk about my career, because I am really proud of it," she added. "I'm proud of the hard work and I’m so glad I am deaf, because it gives me a purpose. I want to build the ladder and climb up it and leave it behind me for others to follow."

IN-DEPTH: Rose Ayling-Ellis holds 'deep affection' for Strictly's Giovanni Pernice

When Rose joined Strictly, it was clear Sam was a supporter of Rose's from afar. During the final, he made a rare public appearance in the crowd to cheer her and her dance partner Giovanni on. The trio also enjoyed a fun dinner date in celebration of the actress' 27th birthday.

Before joining the show, Rose did share a photo of the pair to celebrate their six years together. Alongside a photo of the two of them on a trip, she wrote on Instagram in 2020: "Six years we been together and I still don't find you annoying."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.