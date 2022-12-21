Gwen Stefani mourns loss of someone special ahead of family Christmas with Blake Shelton The star was inundated with messages

Gwen Stefani shared a beautiful tribute to someone special this week as she headed into the festive period with her family.

The Voice star took to Instagram to remember Terry Hall from The Specials who died after a battle with cancer at the age of 63.

Alongside a moving image of him, she wrote: "Terry, I would not be me without you. Thank you for helping me find my identity through your music. I am forever inspired by you."

Fans also voiced their sorrow at the loss and commented: "Gone too soon," and, "Awww, this makes me so sad," while others added praying hands emojis and said they'd been brought to tears by the news.

The news comes at, what should be, a happy time when Gwen will be celebrating Christmas surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband, Blake Shelton, and her three boys.

Despite being together for seven years, Gwen has revealed Blake loves to make new traditions for their family every year. Also, the singer detailed the one tradition they have kept since they first fell in love.

Gwen paid tribute to Terry Hall after his death

She told the WSJ. Magazine: "Blake likes to make new traditions every year. We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it's kind of like a lasagna within a pizza.

"We've been doing that ever since I met him. It was in a famous movie [Big Night]. You can put anything in it."

It was a dream come true when the couple exchanged their vows last summer at a house the country singer built for them. Blake recently revealed he is prioritising family life, including spending time with his stepsons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, eight.

Gwen is looking forward to Christmas with her children and Blake Shelton too

He told PEOPLE: "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life.

"For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

