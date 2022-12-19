Catherine Zeta-Jones shares adorable baby photo with husband Michael – see pic This pic has made us broody!

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared the sweetest baby photo with fans on her Instagram Stories, and husband Michael Douglas' adoring gaze is everything.

The actress, 53, posted the picture on Sunday, which showed her Romancing the Stone star beau holding a cute baby girl in his arms and looking at her affectionately. Catherine wrote: "Happy birthday Lua Douglas!!"

Fans may have been mistaken for thinking the tot was a new addition to Catherine's household, but in fact little Lua, now age five, is the actress' step granddaughter and daughter of Michael's son Cameron.

Michael Douglas with granddaughter Lua

Cameron is 78-year-old Michael's only child with his first wife Diandra Luker; the former couple were married from 1977 until 1995. He has two half-siblings – Dylan Michael, 20, and Carys Zeta, 17, from Michael's marriage to Catherine.

Cameron is now with partner Viviane Thibes and the couple are proud parents to their two young children, Lua Izzy, five, and Ryder, two.

The doting dad shared a few photos on his own Instagram Stories of Lua's big day.

Cameron with his daughter Lua

In one snap, we see Cameron kneeling down to chat with Lua and he captioned the picture, "Happy birthday my Princess," with a yellow heart emoji.

The photos show happy scenes in the Douglas home, which come after a difficult period of time for Cameron.

The actor, 44, was previously sentenced to five years in prison for drug-related offences in 2010, but his term was extended further after he admitted to smuggling drugs into jail. He was placed in solitary confinement from 2012 until 2014 and was released to a halfway house in August 2016.

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones

On 14 December, Catherine sparked a sweet fan reaction after she penned a heartfelt tribute to her stepson, Cameron.

To mark his birthday, the Chicago star posted a pair of touching photos shining a light on their close bond. Catherine noted in the caption: "Happy Birthday to my amazing stepson @cameronmorrelldouglas Love you always Cam," followed by a red heart emoji.

