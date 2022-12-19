Gwen Stefani gushes over Blake Shelton romance and their family holiday traditions We love them

Gwen Stefani has given a glimpse into her show-stopping romance with Blake Shelton and how they spend the holidays together.

The pair hit it off when they met as coaches on The Voice in 2014, began dating in November 2015 and the rest is history. Cheeky Gwen quipped in a new interview it would be a "good idea" to frame Blake’s Sexiest Man Alive People cover.

Already they have made every tabloid cover into wallpaper for the bathroom out by the pool at their home in Oklahoma so she's confident it would fit right in.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

Despite being together for seven years, Gwen revealed her husband Blake loves to make new traditions for their family every year. Also, the singer detailed the one tradition they have kept since they first fell in love.

She told the WSJ. Magazine: "Blake likes to make new traditions every year. We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it's kind of like a lasagna within a pizza.

"We've been doing that ever since I met him. It was in a famous movie [Big Night]. You can put anything in it."

They got married last year

Outside of work, Gwen and Blake really love spending time together gardening at their home in Oklahoma where they live when they aren’t in Los Angeles.

She added: "We can come together on that, because I love flowers so much and he has so much land out there."

It was a dream come true when the couple exchanged their vows last summer at a house the country singer built for them. Blake recently revealed he is prioritising family life, including spending time with his stepsons - Gwen's kids - Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, eight.

The couple are closer than ever

He told PEOPLE: "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life.

"For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

