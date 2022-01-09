Dianne Buswell melts hearts with wedding photo The Strictly Come Dancing star took to social media

Strictly star Dianne Buswell took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share the sweetest wedding photo in honour of a very special occasion.

The Australian posted a picture that showed her parents on their wedding day, dancing at their reception. While her mum gazed at her dad, he beamed at the camera.

Dianne revealed the incredible reason she was sharing the snap as she captioned it: "Mum and dad, 40 years married," adding a red heart emoji.

While the dancer won't be able to be with her parents to celebrate their big day because she's in the UK, where she lives with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, no doubt she will have wished the loved-up couple well.

Dianne and Joe have had an eventful time recently, as they got stuck in Finland due to COVID quarantine regulations and had to miss their planned Christmas celebrations with Joe's family.

They made up for it at the weekend, however, as they enjoyed a festive feast, sharing plenty of pictures of their get-together to social media.

The star shared a lovely photo from her parents' wedding

Despite many rumours over the last few years, the sweet couple, who met when they were paired on Strictly back in 2018, haven't yet made public any wedding plans of their own.

Last year, Dianne teased fans when she tried out an Instagram filter designed to predict what the new year would bring. The star sat patiently waiting for her result to pop up, and when it did, a bell rang and the words "Happily Married" appeared on her forehead.

Dianne and Joe bought a house together last year

Dianne looked stunned before mouthing "Oh," and then calling: "Joseph…" She then raised her eyebrows at the camera and burst out laughing.

The couple previously sparked engagement rumours when they spent Christmas 2019 with Dianne's family, and some fans were convinced that they were about to announce some major news.

