Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares stunning swimsuit photo after major transformation The dancer is so chic

Dianne Buswell enjoyed a hotel visit recently and made the most of her luxury accommodation as she shared snaps of herself enjoying a dip.

The Strictly performer looked relaxed and pretty as she rested her legs in a rooftop pool, with the lights of London in the background.

Dianne smiled at the camera as she posed for a selfie, wearing an aqua and black one-piece swimsuit that hugged her exercise-honed figure.

The star was taking some time to relax before the final of the BBC dance competition, which takes place on Saturday.

Ahead of the big day, which will see Dianne return to the dancefloor with her partner, Tyler West, the Australian made a big change to her appearance.

Instead of sporting her usual vermilion locks, the glam star has changed her famous hair to a slightly softer look.

The star posed in a rooftop pool

At the weekend, Dianne took to Instagram, where she revealed a glamorous hair transformation that stopped her fans in their tracks.

The professional dancer shared a playful video on social media debuting her new hairstyle. Dianne switched out her usual electric red locks, replacing them with a softer hot pink dye elevated with pastel pink and blonde bangs at the front. "Candy cane hair!" one fan penned in the comments.

"Thank god my hairdresser @vickydemetriouhair has done such a fab job of my hair that it takes the attention away from the hand that has clearly not been washed after a fake tan application.

Dianne and Tyler will return to Strictly on Saturday

"Another amazing set of @greatlengthsuk this time we popped some blonde/pale pink bits around the face line," Dianne wrote.

Fans soon shared their love for the star's fresh cut and colour, leaving a flurry of compliments in the comments section of her video.

"OMG you look amazing Di! Beautiful inside and out," gushed one fan. "Love this!! looks so cute with the pale pink bits as well!!" agreed a second, while a third sweetly shared: "Absolutely stunning! Best colour mix yet."

