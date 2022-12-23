Heidi Klum reveals very surprising Christmas gift to husband Tom Kaulitz Heidi Klum is finally wrapping her husband Tom Kaulitz's Christmas gift

Heidi Klum is finally wrapping her husband Tom Kaulitz's Christmas gift, two days before the special day - and as the video below shows, it's a very important gift this year. Heidi had the decorative wrapping paper laid out on the floor and the model had fans laughing as she rolled herself up in the paper while rocking baby pink sweatpants.

"Just wrapping my husband's Christmas present," she captioned the post which featured lots of heart and gift emojis and also included her song Wonderland playing over the top.

The pair were also then seen decorating their Christmas tree, which comes after the pair attended a Christmas party hosted by Kathy Hilton in her grand Los Angeles mansion the weekend before Christmas.

Not only was the celebration a nice way for the two to enjoy a date night and catch up with friends, but it also gave Heidi a chance to flex her supreme sense of style.

The supermodel showed off her endlessly toned legs at the occasion in a white dress with chain-link straps connecting the deeply skin-baring neckline.

Featuring an asymmetrical hem that gave way to a wrap silhouette and a high slit, it definitely erred on the snowy white side of festive, which Heidi paired with a top-knot and a beige feathered coat.

Heidi is known for her love of fashion

Heidi is known for her love of fashion, and earlier in December she stunned fans with her ensemble on the red carpet of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Heidi definitely left little to the imagination as the dress featured romantic ruffles in a shade of gray that mimicked the effect of mist over water.

There was also a daring thigh split that exposed her never-ending legs, and a delicately pleated train.

