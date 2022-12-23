Exclusive: Amy Robach's 'deceptive' interview with Andrew Shue and T.J. Holmes revealed The GMA3 stars are on hiatus amid their new relationship

News of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair broke in November after they reportedly began a relationship in March whilst training together for the New York City marathon.

However, their feelings for each other could have developed as far back as October 2021, according to a body language expert, who analyzed a video - which you can see below - of Amy and her now estranged husband, Andrew Shue, being interviewed by T.J. on GMA3 about their children's book, Better Together.

During the interview, T.J. introduces Andrew as "a dear, dear friend" before a clip of him and Amy – who hinted at marriage issues six months ago – discussing their relationship and sharing a kiss is shown to viewers.

As the video ends, T.J. can be heard saying, "Yuck", before they all giggle as Amy hangs her head in her hands and asks: "Does anyone need an insulin shot?"

Speaking to HELLO!, Darren Stanton revealed: "There is a very strange dynamic between [Amy and Andrew]. Her husband is adopting what we call an open-palm gesture, he is being open and honest in his answers.

T.J. interviewed Amy and Andrew

"Amy, meanwhile, appears deceptive. One of the many signs in both non-verbal and verbal red flags for deception is when people use sarcasm in order to deflect from a certain situation."

Darren continued: "I noticed when T.J. was asking certain questions relating to Amy's relationship with her husband in more depth, there were subtle smiles that both T.J. and Amy were adopting.

"This is called duping delight and is an uncontrollable psychological response to when people feel they have the upper hand or are getting away with something.

Amy and T.J. are now dating

"Amy jokes about many topics and when T.J. asks a serious question she appears to squirm slightly. T.J., meanwhile, as the interviewer displays incredibly confident and bold body language.

"His arms are spread wide as are his legs – the more space we occupy the more important and authoritative we come across."

Amy and Andrew were married for 12 years

Darren concluded: "T.J. appears to be asserting his power through his almost arrogant posture. I would say here it's possible that his romance with Amy was beginning to manifest."

Since news of their relationship broke, Amy and T.J. have been put on hiatus from GMA3 while ABC decides how to deal with their affair.

