Crying Kim Kardashian reveals reality of co-parenting with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears as she made an honest confession about raising her children with her ex-husband Kanye West amid their divorce.

During her appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, the reality TV star spoke out about the difficulties she has faced while co-parenting. The exes have been co-parenting their children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, since the lawyer filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

Speaking honestly, Kim laid bare the truth about how "hard" co-parenting is and got emotional thinking about her own dad Robert. She told the podcast host: "I had the best dad. I don't want to get emotional. It has just been a day for me. It's hard. S*** like co-parenting, it's really f***ing hard you know."

Kim broke down in tears during the podcast

Photo: Angie Martinez IRL Podcast

In the emotional discussion, Angie probed Kim further. The podcast host sympathised that Kanye wasn’t the "quietest" or the "easiest" ex to co-parent with.

However, the mum-of-four remained as popular as possible. She said she listens to her ex’s music in the car with her children because they love to listen to his music.

Kim enthused she just wants her children to have the "greatest experience". She added: "Yeah, but I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I would want for them, you know.

"So like if they don't know things that are being said or what's happening in the world like why would I ever bring that energy to them. You know, that's like real heavy, heavy grown up s***. That they are not ready to, like, deal with.

"And when they are we will have those conversations and I'll be so prepared but until then I will do anything to keep their life as normal as possible."

Kanye was notably absent from Kim’s holiday cards of her family that she posted on Boxing Day. Christmas has always been huge in the Kardashian family.

Every year they host an annual Christmas Eve party and it has been tradition ever since 1978. All the Kardashian sisters get into the festive spirit and shared glamorous photos from the party on their Instagram accounts.

