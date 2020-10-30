Kanye West gives Kim Kardashian birthday hologram of her late father - and her reaction is so moving Kim shared the emotional video on Instagram

Kanye West surprised his wife Kim Kardashian West with the most heartfelt present to celebrate her 40th birthday. Sparing no expense, the rapper made sure a very special guest made an appearance at Kim's birthday – a hologram of her father Robert Kardashian who sadly passed away in 2003.

Kanye surprised Kim with a hologram of her dad, Robert Kardashian

Kim took to Instagram to share the footage which shows her dad’s hologram saying: "Happy birthday Kimberly! Look at you, you're 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you and your sisters and brother and the kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I'm around."

Continuing, he said: "I am so proud of the woman you've become Kimberly and all that you've accomplished. All of your hard work and all of the businesses you have built are incredible, but most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It's a long and hard road but it's worth it and I'm with you every step of the way."

He concluded: "Keep doing what you're doing Kimberly. You are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you and I'm always with you. I have built a firewall around our family. I love you, Kimberly. Tell Kourtney, Khloe and Rob I love them and miss you all, don't forget to say your prayers."

Kim and Kanye married in 2014 and they have four children together

Clearly touched by her husband's gift, Kim captioned the video:

"Hologram from Heaven. For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots of tears and emotion. I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."