Jennifer Aniston's emotional Christmas time following sad loss The Friends star faced her first festive season without her dad

This Christmas will have been an emotional one for Jennifer Aniston and her family. The star and her nearest and dearest had to face their first festive season without Jennifer’s father John Aniston after his death in November.

Emmy-winning actor John died aged 89 on November 11 but Jennifer only shared the news of his passing on November 14.

Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to her father:

At the time, The Friends actress paid a heartbreaking tribute to her father alongside a series of photos of them together over the years. Snaps she shared included recent pics and a black-and-white picture of John cradling her as a baby.

Jennifer has not spoken publicly of her father’s passing since the tribute, but Christmas no doubt brought back a flood of poignant memories for the star.

The pair had their differences over the years, but had become close again in recent years, with Jennifer detailing how she called him every day during the height of the pandemic.

And there was more nostalgia this week, when John’s last episode of daytime soap Days of Our Lives aired on Monday.

The final shot was of his character, crime boss Victor Kiriakis sailing his yacht into the sunset.

At the end of the episode, DOOL paid tribute to John with a montage of clips of the actor during his 37-run as his much-loved character.

