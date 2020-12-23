Kim Kardashian surprises fans with sentimental 'best gift ever' - but it's not from Kanye West The fashion mogul got emotional

Kim Kardashian has amassed a multi-million dollar fortune but when it comes to Christmas presents it turns out the best gifts are free.

The SKIMS founder - who is worth an estimated $600million - is no stranger to luxury and yet when she received this heartfelt present she declared it her "best gift ever".

READ: Kim Kardashian shares the most magical Christmas dollhouse

Kim took to Instagram to share her utter delight at being presented with her microphone pack from her show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian parties with Kris Jenner in epic family video

She shared a photo of the age-old piece of equipment from the show which is drawing to a close.

"My production company Bunim Murray gave me my Mic that I have worn every day filming Keeping Up W The Kardashian’s for 14 years!" the star - who is married to Kanye West - wrote underneath the photo of the mic.

"Each family memembers [sic] mic’s were labeled like this. You have no idea what this means to me."

SEE: Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's £16million mansion

MORE: Kim Kardashian's selfie with daughter Chicago leaves fans divided

Kim was thrilled with her gift

Kim then scrawled over the image: "Best gift ever!"

The famous family announced their reality TV show was cancelled back in September and said it was set to air its nineteenth season later this year, and their 20th and final installment in early 2021.

Fans were devastated as Kim wrote on social media: "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

SEE: 11 of the most enviable celebrity playrooms: from Rochelle Humes to Kim Kardashian

MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Christmas lights have lit up the whole neighbourhood

Kim and Kanye have four children together

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

The Kardashian-Jenners now have a new deal with Hulu and we can expect something exciting from them in the new year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.