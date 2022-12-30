Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky shares cheeky bikini photo on dreamy vacation

If you follow Elsa Pataky on Instagram, you will have been swooning over her and her husband Chris Hemsworth's dreamy Christmas vacation - and Elsa's latest snaps have sent fans into a frenzy.

The actress shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers of the couple's family vacation, including a stunning shot of herself wearing a black bikini with a flower in her hair.

Elsa took to Instagram to share the series of snaps

The Hollywood couple travelled to Tavarua in Fiji over the festive period for their Christmas vacation, alongside their daughter India, 10, and their twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, aged eight. The adorable photos included a sweet shot of Elsa and her children on a boat, as well as naps of the children surfing.

Elsa also shared a beautiful couple shot of herself and Chris dancing arm and arm on the sand.

Elsa and Chris looked as loved up as ever on the Fiji beach

The mother-of-three captioned the Instagram post: "Bye Bye Tavarua!! Best surf ever!". Hundreds of fans headed to the comments to share their love for the gorgeous snaps. One follower wrote: "What a beautiful family." Another added: "Elsa, you look amazing!"

Last week, the actress shared more photos with her followers of her island getaway. She captioned the post: "Merry Christmas to all from our favourite island."

When not on vacation, the couple live together with their children in the costal town of Byron Bay in New South Wales. The pair moved to their $20million mansion in 2014, after spending several years living together in Los Angeles. The pair own a home in Malibu, LA, and Elsa also has her own properties in Spain and New York.

