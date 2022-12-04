Chris Hemsworth shares videos of incredible night out with his family The Thor star is having the time of his life

Chris Hemsworth is having the time of his life while taking a bit of a break from his various work commitments to spend time with family.

The actor shared a series of videos on Instagram that seemed to capture a "quiet family dinner," but turned into something much more exciting.

He and his family, with his three kids Sasha, Tristan, both eight, and India Rose, ten, in tow, went to the restaurant Misono for dinner.

What they were treated to was a hibachi experience like no other, as their chefs wore flashing glasses and danced to Welcome to the Jungle.

Chris almost looked concerned as he joked to the camera: "He's not going to cook our food, is he?" but after more of the dancing, he enthusiastically confirmed that they would.

It then cut to a video of the Marvel star catching every item of food being thrown at him from the hibachi grill in his mouth, flexing each time he got a successful catch.

There was even more fun to be had, though, as a final clip showed his three kids dancing to Gangnam Style with the chefs. "Just a nice quiet dinner with the family…," he captioned his post.

Chris' night out with family turned into way more than a "quiet dinner"

"Who would've thought a casual meal would've turned into a full blown festival!" he added with a laughing emoji.

Fans loved seeing the fun glimpse into his family life as one wrote: "Hibachi is the ultimate way to combine food and entertainment."

Another said: "Only Thor can accurately catch that many shrimps at Benihana, mine [would] be on the floor," while a third added: "I see where your kids get their wild spirit from!!"

The Thor star revealed recently that he has a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease than the general population after undergoing extensive blood work during an episode of his series Limitless.

He stated that this was something that motivated him to take a break from acting to spend more time with his family after finishing off prior commitments, elaborating on his fear of forgetting them.

The actor has emphasized wanting to spend less time working and more with his loved ones

"It very quickly became another wonderful motivation to make some changes and arm myself with all the tools to live a healthier, better life," he said.

