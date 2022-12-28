Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin's appearance has fans all saying the same thing in new family photo The Live star is a doting mom-of-three

Kelly Ripa was on cloud nine on Christmas Day, as she was reunited with all three of her children at home in New York City.

The Live star posed for a family photo in front of the tree with husband Mark Consuelos and their children Michael, Lola and Joaquin - and it was her youngest son's appearance that seriously got fans talking.

Michael had posted the picture on Instagram, which showed just how much Joaquin had changed from last year, now that he is a professional wrestler.

The 19-year-old looked incredibly muscular wearing a fitted black sweater as he towered over the rest of his family.

Many fans in the comments section on the picture remarked on just how much of a wrestler he resembled.

"Wow, Joaquin looks just like a wrestler - and that's a compliment," one wrote, while another commented: "Joaquin looks just like a wrestler for sure!" A third added: "Wow Joaquin!!!'

Joaquin attends the University of Michigan and is part of the wrestling team at his college.

Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin looked so grown up in a new family photo shared at Christmas

The teenager flew the nest last year but regularly comes back to NYC to visit his family. Lola, meanwhile, now lives in London, having moved there as part of her university course in September.

With two of their three children living far away from home, Kelly and Mark will have found Christmas an extra special time this year.

The couple's firstborn, Michael, lives nearby in Brooklyn, and regularly comes home to visit. The aspiring actor has been on Live with Kelly and Ryan several times this year to discuss his career in the entertainment industry.

He most recently landed a role in upcoming Lifetime movie, Let's Get Physical, playing the character of Petey.

The film is backed by Milojo Productions, Kelly and Mark's production company.

Kelly shares her three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Speaking with People Magazine, the young star opened up about what his acting journey has been like, and how grateful he is for his parents' help. "I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny," he said of his role.

He also added: "Also, you know, it was offered to me – and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

