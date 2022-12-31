Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's eight-year romance The Voice judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fell in love during their time on the NBC show

Eight years after they first met, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love is still going strong. The musicians - who had both been in previous marriages - met on NBC's competition show The Voice in 2014 and began dating the following year.

As the video below shows, the unlikely duo - Gwen, a punk-ska singer, and Blake, an all-American country star - found solace in each other through life's ups and downs, and during the pandemic made the decision to wed in a private and intimate ceremony.

Gwen is mom to three sons - Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, eight - and they have become close to their stepfather, acting as best men at their 2021 wedding on their Oklahoma ranch.

Their mom also paid tribute to her beloved children on her Vera Wang gown, as the designer embroidered their names - and Blake's - into the veil.

The No Doubt star recently revealed an insight into their family life, sharing that Blake loves to make new Christmas traditions for their family every year, and that every year they make "this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it's kind of like a lasagna within a pizza".

"We've been doing that ever since I met him. It was in a famous movie [Big Night]. You can put anything in it," she told WSJ Magazine.

The pair married in 2021

Blake recently revealed he is prioritising family life, telling PEOPLE: "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life.

"For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

