Blake Shelton reveals fears about stepchildren: 'I don't want any regrets' The country music singer opened up

Blake Shelton shared a candid insight into home life with wife Gwen Stefani and her three children, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, eight.

CONFESSION: Gwen Stefani makes cheeky remark about her love life with Blake Shelton

Speaking to People magazine, the 46-year-old made a series of candid admissions regarding his sparkling TV career and its impact on family life.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani makes intimate confession about her love life with Blake Shelton

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he revealed.

GALLERY: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's $13m family home is perfectly eccentric - tour

MORE: Blake Shelton makes candid confession about time on The Voice after news of exit

He went on to say: "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again. Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

Blake is quitting The Voice after 23 seasons

Blake and Gwen, 52, first met while working on The Voice in 2014. After a whirlwind romance, the loved-up couple tied the knot in July 2021 on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma.

Whilst the couple do not share any biological children together, Blake is a doting stepdad to Gwen's three children from her marriage to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Elsewhere in the interview, the TV star touched on his relationship with pop sensation, Gwen Stefani. After decades in the spotlight, the country superstar explained why he intends to prioritise family life.

Blake and Gwen met in 2014

"Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'" he said. "That's our life now, and we love it."

Blake continued: "The relationship that we have is so natural and so normal. This feels like the easiest thing I've ever been a part of… To me, she's my best friend and everything that I need and lean on."

MORE: Gwen Stefani supports Blake Shelton as he announces shocking news

Since tying the knot, Blake and Gwen have created a stunning new marital home in Oklahoma. Their custom-built mansion named Ten Point Ranch spans 1,300 acres of land and boasts its very own chapel. The smitten couple also own a stunning $14million Californian mansion in Encino – dreamy!

Read more HELLO! US stories here