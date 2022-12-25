Gwen Stefani has shared a magical video with her fans to celebrate the festive season. The singer, who is married to fellow musician and The Voice star Blake Shelton, took to Instagram to post the heartwarming clip showing how their family is celebrating the holidays.

MORE: Gwen Stefani mourns loss of someone special ahead of family Christmas with Blake Shelton

The video begins with a lovely photo of the husband and wife smiling for the camera as they took a walk through the forest. The pair were both rocking neutral tones with Blake wearing a camouflage jacket while Gwen opted for a beige zip-up complete with a cozy beanie hat.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look loved up in sweet video

Loading the player...

The video then included clips of their wintery hike with the dog, as they trekked through the gorgeous countryside in the sunshine, stopping to pose for selfies and a kiss. How sweet!

Gwen captioned the video, which also featured her festive track Christmas Eve: "My [heart] is so full rn [right now]. Merry Christmas Eve everyone," followed by a Christmas tree emoji.

MORE: Gwen Stefani poses with rarely-seen sister Jill – and they could be twins

MORE: Gwen Stefani gushes over Blake Shelton romance and their family holiday traditions

Blake and Gwen shared the sweet video on Christmas Eve

Fans were quick to take to the comment section and send well wishes back to the No Doubt singer. One person wrote: "Merry Christmas from Wisconsin! Love you Gwen and Blake!" A second fan said: "Merry Christmas I'm so happy for you both!" as a third wrote: "Merry Christmas. That old stable looks like the type of place maybe that Jesus was born in over 2000 years ago."

Meanwhile, Gwen sparked a big reaction from her fans earlier in the week when she shared that a big announcement was on the way.

Posting a photo on Instagram, she shared a gorgeous photo of her holding up a long, rectangular object that had a black and white Gif placed over the top to obscure its contents. "It's getting harder to keep this a secret," the caption read.

Gwen previously teased an announcement was on the way

Fans rushed to comment, with many believing that Gwen is holding a pregnancy test and about to announce that she is expecting her first child with Blake. She already has three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, eight, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

One wrote: "You're pregnant!" As a second added: "I knew it. I knew you were pregnant two months ago!"

However, it seems more likely that the singer is set to release a new product from her cosmetics line, GXVE Beauty, as the post was also shared on its official Instagram account.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.