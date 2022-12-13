Tom Brady admits he can be a 'bad sport' as he battles unexpected loss The star reflected on a recent 'tough loss'

Tom Brady has certainly not had the year he expected he would, both professionally and in his personal life.

Not only did he shock fans with news of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, who he was married to for nine years, he has also struggled with a less than stellar football season as well as an impact to his investments with the crash of FTX.

However, the star has not shied away from being transparent about his losses, and his efforts to try to keep moving forward.

Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the star opened up about his most recent loss, just this week, on the field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced a huge blow during their game on 12 December against the San Francisco 49ers, playing at the latter's home stadium in California, and ending the game with a major 35-7 loss.

Speaking on his podcast, Tom admitted it was definitely a bit of a shock, saying: "Tough loss. Tough loss on the road. Just didn't do anything the way that we needed to to win."

Tom finished the game with 253 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions

It was quite the shock for the opposing team too, whose quarterback, Brock Purdy, started off the season as a 22-year-old rookie ironically nicknamed Mr. Irrelevant. After the game, he called it "surreal" to play on the same field as Tom, let alone win, crediting him for his good spirits and sportsmanship despite the upset.

He told reporters: "Just standing there, like 'man that's Tom Brady,' talking to guys and dapping guys up and stuff," endearingly adding: "For him to just have respect for what I did today was pretty cool, I'm not going to lie. Being a little kid, watching that guy kill it throughout all these years, win Super Bowls, and then to be able to just even give him a high five or whatever at the end, I thought that was pretty cool."

The athlete had a quick chat with the fellow QB after the game

However, the father-of-three confessed it wasn't always easy to maintain his composure after a loss like that, saying on his podcast: "It was a tough loss. Long flight home. [Expletive] night's sleep, as you would expect. So just dealing with it today and gonna try to, as these weeks are, they get to be short weeks when you're at this time of the year, but just gonna keep battling."

Reflecting on how it felt for 49er Dre Greenlaw to get his autograph on a ball he threw and fumbled, he confessed: "It was [expletive] for me, to be honest. It was complete [expletive]. But I try to be a gentleman. No, actually, I mean, look, it was a great play he made. I'm happy he's got the ball. I wish I didn't throw it but I'm trying to be a good sport. Because a lot of times I'm not a good sport. I can be a pretty bad sport."

