Gisele Bundchen shows support for ex-husband Tom Brady following split The former couple share children Benjamin and Vivian

Gisele Bundchen has proved that things are incredibly amicable between her and her ex-husband Tom Brady in the sweetest way.

The supermodel shares two children with the football star - Benjamin and Vivian - and both have recently celebrated their birthdays.

Last week, Benjamin turned 13 and both his parents made sure to pay tribute to their son on social media.

Tom wrote: "Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager. You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny."

What's more, Gisele not only liked the message from her ex, but responded to it too, simply replying with a red love heart emoji.

Gisele had written a similar message on her account. She penned:"We have a new teenager in the house! Happy birthday my sweet angel!

Tom Brady's heartfelt message to his son got a sweet reaction from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen

"I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much!"

Gisele and Tom announced their separation at the end of October. Tom also hinted that he would be spending Thanksgiving with Gisele still as he opened up about his holiday plans ahead of the annual holiday.

Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!, alongside co-host Jim Gray and guest Charles Barkley, Tom said: "I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me, and my career is unbelievable."

Gisele and Tom have remained on good terms since their split

He added: "And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career.

"I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be," he said. Tom is also father to 15-year-old Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

