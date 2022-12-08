Gisele Bundchen shares emotional tribute to son Benjamin on milestone birthday The supermodel is co-parenting with her ex-husband

Gisele Bundchen is not letting personal roadblocks in her now dissolved marriage with Tom Brady get in the way of celebrating the achievements of their children.

MORE: Tom Brady shares heartfelt tribute to daughter Vivian for first birthday since divorce from Gisele Bündchen

The supermodel took to social media to share a sweet and emotional tribute to their son Benjamin, who just turned 13.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Tom Brady talks about his family

She included several photographs of the newly minted teenager, including a pure moment of her reaching out to him while they sat on the beach together.

They also showed off his more spirited side, including one striking funny poses on a boardwalk, climbing a coconut tree, and even embracing his siblings, Jack and Vivian.

TRENDING NOW: Celine Dion shares devastating health update as she cancels all her shows

"We have a new teenager in the house! Happy birthday my sweet angel!" Gisele captioned her photo collage.

"I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much!"

Gisele shared a sweet tribute to her "new teenager" Benjamin

She was immediately showered with a slew of heart emojis and comments wishing Benjamin a happy birthday and marveling over how much he'd grown.

The touching homage was just like the one she paid to Vivian, who also hit a milestone age, turning ten years old just three days earlier, which the family spent celebrating at Disney World.

MORE: Gisele Bundchen reaches out to Tom Brady with surprisingly heartfelt gesture

ALSO POPULAR: Kelly Ripa welcomes famous new co-host on latest LIVE installment

Gisele marked the special occasion with several snapshots showcasing her close bond with her daughter, many of which were pictures of them in the water.

Vivian clearly seemed to display a lot of the spirited traits that her siblings do, as her images sleeping peacefully with their pet cat and embracing a horse are quite similar to Benjamin's.

The supermodel earlier posted photos celebrating her daughter Vivian

"Happy 10th birthday girlie girl!" the model penned for her daughter. "Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.