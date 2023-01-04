Stephen 'tWitch' Boss laid to rest in small funeral three weeks after passing

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has been laid to rest in a small ceremony attended by his wife, children, and family members three weeks after his passing. It is thought a larger celebration of life will be held in the near future for friends and fans, and Wednesday's funeral was for close family.

TRENDING: Andy Murray and wife Kim share sweet photo to share big news

tWitch - a dancer and former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show - and wife Allison Holker tied the knot in a ceremony in Paso Robles, California, in 2013, and had been raising three children together; Allison was already mom to daughter Weslie Fowler, fourteen, and with tWitch she welcomed another daughter, Zaia, three, as well as son Maddox, six.

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres breaks down as she honors late friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Loading the player...

News of tWitch's death was confirmed on 14 December by Allison, who released a statement announcing the news.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she penned. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

TRENDING: NFL's Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly makes emotional confession amid Damar Hamlin collapse

LA County's coroner office then shared that he had died by suicide. Allison had raised the alarm to LAPD on 13 December when he would not answer her calls and she realized he had left his car at their six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property in the Encino neighborhood.

A 911 call was made from the motel after the discovery of his body when he did not checkout on time.

tWitch with his wife Allison and their children

"My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," Allison wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her and the TV personality a week after his death as she returned to social media.

The two had celebrated their ninth year anniversary four days before his passing, having connected in 2010 when they appeared as all-stars on season seven of So You Think You Can Dance. But their love story went back even further, as they had actually first met at a mutual friend's party in 2006.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.