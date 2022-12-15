Stephen "tWitch" Boss' cause of death confirmed by LA County's coroner Our prayers are with his family

LA County's coroner office has confirmed that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. The dancer and former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show died inside a motel room on Tuesday 13 December, and the coroner's office has now closed his case file.

The former So You Think You Can Dance all star leaves behind his wife Allison and three children Maddox and Zaia, and step-daughter Weslie. News of his death was confirmed on 14 December by Allison, who released a statement announcing the news.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she penned.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued: "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Allison concluded the statement: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Allison had raised the alarm to LAPD on 13 December when he would not answer her calls and she realized he had left his car at their six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property in the Encino neighborhood.

A 911 call was made from the motel after the discovery of his body when he did not checkout on time.

Stephen and Allison had just celebrated their ninth year anniversary four days before his passing, having first connected in 2010 when they appeared as all-stars on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance.

They tied the knot in a ceremony in Paso Robles, California, in 2013, and have been raising three children together; Allison was already mom to daughter Weslie Fowler, fourteen, and with tWitch she welcomed another daughter, Zaia, three, as well as son Maddox, six.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.