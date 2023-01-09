Brad Pitt discusses what he really did while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith The Babylon star made a good time of it

Brad Pitt has been in quite a few conversations of late thanks to his recent performances in movies like Bullet Train and Babylon, as well as legal troubles with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, the actor got candid about some of his more relaxing hobbies and his quirks while filming some of his most well-known movies.

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare Brad Pitt story

Loading the player...

In particular, he was asked a question about whether he'd ever crashed a wedding or party, and related back to an experience he'd had on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

"I have crashed a wedding party," he said. "It was on the set of Mr. & Mrs. [Smith]. We were filming down in this Deco building downtown, and up in the penthouse above, we kept seeing people going up and down.

MORE: Angelina Jolie's private life with six children amid Brad Pitt abuse allegations

TRENDING NOW: Jimmy Fallon's unorthodox living situation with his family revealed

"It was a wedding party, so I crashed it. And they were okay with it," he explained.

Fans of the actor will remember the 2005 movie as being the one which first introduced Brad and Angelina to each other and kickstarted their relationship.

Brad and Angelina first met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2014

It even led to a heartbreaking divorce from Brad's then wife Jennifer Aniston, and while the Hollywood power couple did go on to stay together for over a decade, they've since divorced as well.

The pair dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014. Their marriage ended in 2016 when the actress filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

MORE: Margot Robbie just wore the best Brad Pitt reunion outfit ever

ALSO POPULAR: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

At the time, the FBI confirmed they were investigating Brad for alleged child abuse following an incident on the family’s private jet – but the star was later cleared of all charges.

In August 2022, details of Angelina’s 2016 FBI complaint against her then-husband leaked, sparking a further investigation into her claims against Brad.

Angelina filed for divorce from her ex-husband in 2016

The stars' messy public divorce led the couple to keep their six children; Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, out of the spotlight.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.