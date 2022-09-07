Brad Pitt joins reunites with Margot Robbie for whimsical new film What a fun plot!

There's a new pairing in Hollywood already making waves, and they are none other than Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie!

MORE: Brad Pitt accused of assault in yet another court battle with former partner Angelina Jolie - all we know

The stars are starring side by side in a new Damien Chazelle film titled Babylon, and the first glimpse into the epic story is truly show stopping.

Set to be released this upcoming December, the movie features Brad and Margot alongside Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Samara Weaving, and Max Minghella.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brad admits he cries at The Great Pottery Throwdown

MORE: Angelina Jolie's daughter's dorm room at college revealed - see photos

The exciting first look at the drama was revealed on Vanity Fair, and Damien, who is credited as both the director and writer, admitted that he has been mulling over the story that he is depicting ever since he moved to Los Angeles over a decade ago.

He explained: "The basic idea was just to do a big, epic, multi character movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as."

The plot of the movie reads: "Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters."

The first look alone is amazing already

Brad stars as Jack Conrad, "a hard-partying 'über-movie star,' inspired by the likes of John Gilbert, Clark Gable, and Douglas Fairbanks." The director detailed that it captures him at a point in his career where he is looking back at it and "starting to wonder what's ahead," a feeling which the actor behind the role expressed he too was starting to feel during a recent feature in GQ.

MORE: Brad Pitt looks identical to daughter Shiloh in must-see school photos

MORE: Brad Pitt opens up about loving life as he has an emotional look back at his career

Meanwhile, Margot stars as Nellie LaRoy, "a scrappy aspiring actress who's an amalgam of early stars like Clara Bow, Jeanne Eagels, Joan Crawford, and Alma Rubens."

Brad and Margot previously starred together in Quentin Tarantino's One Upon a Time... In Hollywood

The portraits from the movie are truly the most whimsical eye-candy, and one sees the Barbie star being lifted up by a mass of people surrounded by tinsel and balloons, and another one captures Brad looking dapper as ever in a crisp suit, with his hair gelled back and sporting a thin, old-school mustache.

Fans raved about the exciting glimpse, taking to Instagram to write: "I'M READY," and: "Just wow!" as well as: "This looks BEYOND!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.